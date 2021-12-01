Adam Thielen has been the Vikings’ best scorer this season, reaching the end zone 10 times to tie the league high, but Jefferson is my best bet to score for Minnesota this week. Their Week 13 opponent, the Lions, have had Thielen’s number their past three meetings, keeping him to 135 yards and no TDs over that span. In fact, he only caught two passes for 40 yards in their first meeting this year, while Jefferson had 124 yards on seven catches. Scoring three times in his past four games, Jefferson has the better chance to do it again this week.