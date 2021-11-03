Now that Derrick Henry is out several weeks, Brown becomes an even more integral part of the Titans’ offense moving forward. Considering he’s had more than 133 yards and scored in back-to-back games, his potential is staggering. Perhaps opposing teams focus on him even more now that they don’t have Henry to worry about, but Brown is fast and powerful enough to get open against any defender and it’s unlikely that he’ll leave the field for any offensive snap. The Titans get a stout Rams defense this week, but they can be scored against through the air.