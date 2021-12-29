There’s no way that Taylor wouldn’t be on the last Best Bets installment of the season, as he’s been the best bet to score at the RB position for almost the entire season. With 19 TDs in 2021, including 11 in back-to-back games up until last week, Taylor has maintained an absurd 37.23% TD dependency on more than 300 touches and his likelihood to have a TD be a part of his fantasy scoring profile continues to be prevalent in Week 17. The Colts play the Raiders this week, who’ve allowed the fourth-most TDs (20) to RBs this season and are our fifth-best matchup on the week.