“I never, ever saw him order more than two drinks,” Smith said. “He didn’t jog. He didn’t lift weights. But he didn’t do anything to excess. We live in a world of excuses, or overindulgence, drinking and eating too much. He will eat a dessert like the rest of us, but he’s not having two. He’s not having an extra helping of anything, except for greens maybe. That’s just the way he managed his life.”