Lance is the biggest mystery of the QB class. He wasn’t recruited by any Power Five schools, started only 17 games at FCS school North Dakota State and opted out of most of last season after pandemic struck. But the 49ers, who had traded up to No. 3 and were supposedly interested in Jones, shook up the draft by taking Lance. Check back in a few years on this one, because he’ll certainly begin his career as a backup behind Jimmy Garoppolo.