The fact is, the NFL relies on the loyalty of fans to forgive and forget, or else get distracted by the league’s uncanny ability to generate storylines week in and week out. A month ago, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s antics in a bar dominated the headlines. Two weeks ago, the leak of Gruden’s racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails — mostly written when he worked for ESPN – led to his resignation and a wealth of material for TV and radio sports talk shows. Almost nobody is talking about Gruden now.