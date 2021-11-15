Rodgers has already made clear he doesn’t intend to get vaccinated anytime soon and under the league protocol, he can’t be forced into a five-day quarantine for “close contact” with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and won’t even be tested again until two days after the NFC Championship game. After that, though, Rodgers will be subjected to daily testing, prompting a question about how he’d feel if his unvaccinated status caused him to miss the Super Bowl.