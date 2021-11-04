The big sports in general, and the NFL in particular, have done a very good job of managing the pandemic, largely by adopting strict guidelines and refusing to wink or nod whenever somebody refuses to play by the rules. That’s why Kyrie Irving is watching Brooklyn Nets games from his couch instead of a basketball court, and why Nick Rolovich, after just 11 games in charge, became the ex-head coach at Washington State less than a month ago.