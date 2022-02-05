From Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. to Aaron Donald to Cooper Kupp, there are stars everywhere, as befits a team that plays in a glittering $5 billion palace just down the freeway from Hollywood. Heck, the Rams even brought safety Eric Weddle out of a comfortable retirement for the playoffs and he responded by making more tackles — nine in all — than any of his teammates in the win over San Francisco that put the Rams in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years.