Commanders host Browns hoping to stay in playoff race

STATS AND STUFF: No longer in the playoff chase, the Browns are embracing the spoiler role these next two weeks against the Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers. ... Cleveland needs to win out to match its record from last season. ... Cleveland has had just three winning seasons since 1999. ... The game-time temperature Sunday is expected to be more than 50 degrees warmer for the Browns than a week ago, when they played in the coldest regular-season game (6 degrees Fahrenheit, -14C at kickoff) in their history. ... QB Deshaun Watson will make his fifth start since returning from an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations. Watson is 2-2 as a starter so far with 703 yards passing, two touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Browns Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb is third in the NFL with 1,344 yards and first with 450 yards in the fourth quarter. He has 12 rushing TDs, matching his career high. Chubb had 108 yards rushing and two TDs against Washington in 2020. ... Browns WR Amari Cooper leads the team with 1,004 yards receiving and 73 receptions. ... Wentz was 12 of 16 for 123 yards passing and a TD in relief of Heinicke last week at San Francisco. ... Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. has rushed for 710 yards and two TDs in 11 games since returning from being shot twice in an attempted armed robbery. ... McLaurin had 77 yards receiving and his fourth TD catch of the season last week. He and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson are the only NFC receivers with 70-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards receiving in each of the past three seasons. ... Dotson’s seven TD catches are a team high and most among rookies around the league. ... WR Curtis Samuel caught Wentz’s TD pass against San Francisco. ... Heinicke is expected to back up Wentz after getting banged up in the 49ers game. ... DT Daron Payne leads Washington with 9½ sacks. ... Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen is tied for third in the NFL with a career-best 16 tackles for loss. ... DE Chase Young is on track to play his second game back from a torn ACL in his right knee. He had a pass defensed and two tackles in his season debut.