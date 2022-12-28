Commanders turn to Wentz to start Week 17 game vs. Browns

ASHBURN, Va. — Carson Wentz is set to start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
This will be Wentz’s first start since Oct. 13 at Chicago when he broke the ring finger on his right, throwing hand and had surgery, landing on injured reserve. He was in uniform again and backed up Heinicke in a home loss to the New York Giants on Dec. 18.
The Commanders are 7-7-1 and can clinch a playoff spot with a win and with losses by Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay. They host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.
___
