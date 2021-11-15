“We just want to do what we think is best for us to win each football game and that always starts with what you think you do well first,” coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. “And then it goes into the team’s scheme that you’re playing and their players. We’ve known we’ve had a good offensive line the whole time. We’ve always wanted to get the run game going to help Jalen (Hurts) be more successful as a quarterback, because that takes some of the pressure off him.”