Red-zone defense. This helped keep the Ravens within striking distance for a while. Miami had first-and-goal from the 5-yard line in the second quarter, but a holding penalty knocked the Dolphins back and they settled for a field goal. Miami had first-and-goal from the 4 in the final seconds of the half, but the Dolphins mismanaged the clock a bit and ended up kicking a field goal on third down. In the fourth quarter, Miami had first-and-goal from the 1, but Baltimore again forced a field goal, with the help of a false-start penalty.