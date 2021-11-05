“I can’t keep telling myself like, ‘Oh, I’m a rookie.’ Or, ‘Oh, this is my first year. Let me get my feet under me,’” said Cooper, a two-year captain while with the Buckeyes. “I’ve played a couple of games and I’ve shown that I can go out there and play well. Now, I just feel like I need to take the next step and keep learning from guys like Malik (Reed) and (Bradley) Chubb, and really just see what I can do to take my game to the next level.”