Three years ago, he joined Yahoo Sports as a senior writer to cover the league on a national level.
His fiance, Ebony Reed, said in a statement that “while we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor’s sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many.” Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger wrote “Terez’s genius had nothing to do with turning a phrase. ... He knew football and the people who loved it.”
Paylor, who was known for his booming laugh and infectious smile, was one of 48 voting members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also was a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and National Association of Black Journalists.
Funeral arrangements were pending.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.