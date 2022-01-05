For all the production he has given the Vikings as a passer, hitting the 30-touchdown mark for the third time in four seasons and in 2021 matching his career low with only nine turnovers in 15 games, Cousins is just 33-30-1 including the playoffs as the starter for Minnesota. He was clearly missed against the Packers, but his presence alone in several close games the Vikings lost this season wasn’t enough to elevate them to victory, even if they had far greater problems.