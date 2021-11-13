Hajrullahu was elevated from the practice squad. The 31-year-old former kicker in the Canadian Football League will fill in for Greg Zuerlein, who went on the COVID-19 list during the week.
Gallup was injured in the opener, when he had four catches for 36 yards in a 31-29 loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
The return of Hill comes with the Cowboys missing their top two pass rushers. Randy Gregory just went on IR with a calf strain and will miss at least three games. DeMarcus Lawrence is out with a broken foot.
The Cowboys (6-2) are coming off a loss that ended a six-game winning streak. The Falcons (4-4) have won their of their past four games.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL