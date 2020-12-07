With Brown and Wilson out, the Cowboys signed cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad.
Martin had moved from right guard to right tackle because of other injuries on the offensive line. He went out on the first Dallas drive against Washington, aggravating a calf injury that had kept him out of practice at times.
If Martin doesn’t return, the Cowboys will finish the season without their three best offensive linemen. Tyron Smith was limited to two games by a neck injury that required surgery, and La’el Collins never played before hip surgery.
The Cowboys also placed safety Steven Parker on injured reserve.
