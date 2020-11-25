The former NFL safety played for the Chicago Bears (1989-93) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993). He played in 71 games with 17 starts over those five seasons. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Syracuse, where he was an AP All-American as a senior in 1998.
“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Dallas owner Jerry Jones said. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room.”
The Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday after Paul was taken to the hospital. The team practiced Wednesday, a day before its Thanksgiving game against Washington.
