STATS AND STUFF: The Cowboys lead the NFL in total yards per game (433.9) and points (31.6). The last time they finished the season leading both categories was 1971, when Dallas won its first Super Bowl title. ... Prescott leads the league with a 110.8 passer rating, the highest through nine games for the Cowboys. ... CB Trevon Diggs has an NFL-best eight interceptions and is the first Dallas player with at least that many in a season since Everson Walls finished with nine in 1985. ... Cowboys LB Micah Parsons leads NFL rookies with six sacks and is two shy of DeMarcus Ware’s 2005 club rookie record of eight. ... Cowboys FS Jayron Kearse had 55 tackles, just one from his career high with Detroit last season. ... Dallas K Greg Zuerlein needs one field goal for 250 in his career. At 144 games, he would be the third fastest to that mark behind Justin Tucker (118) and Stephen Gostkowski (139). ... The Chiefs are 3-0 against the NFC East this season. ... The Chiefs are in first place in the AFC West as they seek their club-record sixth straight division title. ... Coach Andy Reid needs three wins to join Marty Schottenheimer (101) and Hank Stram (124) as the only coaches in Chiefs history with 100 regular-season wins. ... Mahomes needs 816 yards passing to pass Bill Kenney (17,277) for fourth-most passing yards in franchise history. ... Mahomes is 11-2 against the NFC. ... Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five TDs last week at Las Vegas. It was his third career game of at least 400 yards and five touchdowns since 2017; the rest of the league combined has four such games. ... Kelce has caught a pass in 121 straight game, the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill needs one TD catch to pass Chris Burford (55) for third most in franchise history. Two TDs would tie Otis Taylor for second. ... Kansas City RB Darrel Williams became the first running back in club history with at least nine catches, 100 yards receiving and a touchdown last week against Las Vegas. ... Kansas City held the Raiders to 1 of 9 on third downs last week, allowing a net of minus-3 yards on those plays.