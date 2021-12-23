STATS AND STUFF: Four quarterbacks have thrown a pass for Washington this season. Three of them are Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Garrett Gilbert. Heinicke and Allen missed the game at Philadelphia on Tuesday while in COVID-19 protocols, but Heinicke has been taken off the coronavirus list. ... Gilbert was 20 of 31 for 194 yards against the Eagles. ... Heinicke injured a knee in the first meeting with Dallas and didn’t return. He needs 69 yards passing for 3,000 this season. ... Gibson ran for 20 of his 26 yards on one drive at Philadelphia that included him touching the ball on all seven plays. The toe injury slowed him down after that. ... Patterson ran for his first NFL touchdown last week. ... WR Terry McLaurin has only been targeted seven times over the past two games, though that includes part of the first Cowboys game he missed while being evaluated for a concussion. McLaurin leads Washington with 63 catches, 859 yards and five touchdowns. ... DE Montez Sweat forced Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to fumble in Sweat’s first game back from a seven-week absence. Sweat had been out with a broken jaw and then COVID-19. ... DE Bunmi Rotimi made his first pro sack against Philadelphia. ... Collins picked up his 11th career interception when he caught the ball after it bounced off the back of Eagles TE Dallas Goedert’s right foot. He would have had a pick-6 had officials not blown the play dead thinking the ball hit the ground. ... Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott needs 123 scrimmage yards to join Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson as the only players to with at least 1,250 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns in each of their first six seasons. ... Backup RB Tony Pollard needs 52 scrimmage yards for his first season with at least 1,000. ... DE Randy Gregory had a sack, interception and forced fumble in the first Washington meeting. ... In last week’s win, DE DeMarcus Lawrence’s hit on Giants QB Mike Glennon caused an interception to set up the first Dallas touchdown. He was in on a fourth-down stuff that led to the other TD. ... The Cowboys have at least four takeaways in each of the past three games. Three teams since 1990 have done that in four straight.