The 26-year-old Woods is facing a misdemeanor charge of possessing over 2 ounces and less than 4 ounces of marijuana. The charge of tampering with evidence is a third-degree felony. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

There wasn’t any information on an attorney for Woods. The Cowboys didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Woods won’t play Thursday night in Chicago because of a knee injury that has sidelined him for two straight games.

The fourth-year player earned a starting role in Dallas last season after spending two years with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent.

