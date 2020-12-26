Woods joins five other Dallas starters already out for the season because of injuries. They are quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle), offensive tackles Tyron Smith (neck) and La’el Collins (hip), tight end Blake Jarwin (knee) and defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee).
Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is unlikely to play the final two games after spraining an ankle against the 49ers. Gerald McCoy, who figured to start at defensive tackle, was sidelined for the season early in training camp with a torn leg muscle.
Starting safety Xavier Woods has been ruled out against the Eagles because of a rib injury. __
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.