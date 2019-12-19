STREAK, STATS AND NOTES — With win, Cowboys clinch NFC East. Cowboys can win consecutive NFC East titles for first time in 23 years. ... Eagles enter final two games with playoffs still in play. ... Cowboys won five of last six games at Philly. ... Dallas QB Dak Prescott expected to play with shoulder injury. ... When RB Ezekiel Elliott plays, Cowboys are 5-0 vs. Eagles. He averaged 163 scrimmage yards per game in those meetings. ... Cowboys rushed for season-high 263 yards last week in win over Rams. ... Dallas WR Amari Cooper had five catches for 106 yards in Week 7 win.... Cowboys 7-0 when they score 30 points and 0-7 when they fail to reach that mark. ... Michael Gallup needs 89 yards receiving to give Cowboys two 1,000-yard receivers for first time since 2012 (Jason Witten, Dez Bryant). Cooper has 1,073 yards. ... Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur set for 236th consecutive game, which would break Witten’s club record of 235. It’s NFL’s longest active streak. ...Eagles QB Carson Wentz aims for fourth game in row with two-plus TD passes. Wentz has thrown TD in 17 consecutive regular-season games, longest active streak in NFL. ... Eagles WR Greg Ward helped save their season. Star quarterback in college at Houston before converting to wide receiver in pros, Ward had seven catches for 61 yards, first career TD vs. Redskins. ... Eagles Zach Ertz three catches shy of passing Witten for most by TE in first 7 seasons in NFL history (523). ... Fantasy tip: Cooper aims for third in row vs. Eagles with 100-plus yards.