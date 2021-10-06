It’s been Hunt, not Nick Chubb, who’s been scoring for the Browns as of late, scoring three times in his past four games. And they’re not all from far away, as Hunt scored from 1 yard in Week 4 after Chubb failed to reach the end zone earlier in that drive. Hunt actually has a 53% snap count to Chubb’s 47%, and he’ll continue to flourish as long as the Browns continue to lean heavily on the run. This seems possible as QB Baker Mayfield has struggled with consistency this season. Hunt will have plenty of opportunities to add to his TD total in what should be a high-scoring matchup with the prolific Chargers in Week 5.