It’s a good thing the Jaguars had a bye last week, because James Robinson surely needed some rest from carrying the offense for four consecutive weeks. He’s gone over 70 yards a game and scored five TDs in that time, and perhaps only the bye would have kept him from doing it all over again in Week 7. There’s no such barrier in Week 8, as Robinson gets to go against a Seattle defense that has given up the second-most points to RBs this season and is our sixth-best matchup for RBs at Rosterwatch.com.