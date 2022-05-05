Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'home and fine' after reported crash

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was “home and fine” on Thursday, one day after a report that he was involved in a traffic accident and taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Citing unidentified police sources, Dallas TV station WFAA reported that Jerry Jones, 79, was involved in a crash Wednesday night near downtown Dallas. The station reported emergency crews were summoned, and Jones sustained minor injuries.
A Dallas police spokesman told the AP the department doesn’t release names of individuals involved in vehicle crashes unless there is a fatality. The spokesman confirmed there was a two-vehicle crash but didn’t offer any other details.
The crash involving Jones was the latest incident in a tumultuous offseason for the Cowboys.
An ESPN report in February revealed the club paid a $2.4 million settlement to four Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders over allegations of voyeurism against a public relations director who retired a few weeks before the report. A week later, a woman who grew up in North Texas filed a lawsuit alleging Jerry Jones is her biological father.
The Cowboys also are awaiting a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting in which cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in the vehicle. Joseph’s attorney says the second-year player was unarmed and “found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”
