STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys have won three straight against Lions. ... QB Dak Prescott has averaged 327 yards passing, three TDs past two games. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott has NFL-high 4,836 yards rushing since 2016 and can become fifth NFL player to reach 5,000 yards in first 50 games. ... Elliott ran for 152 yards, had career-high 240 yards from scrimmage last year against Detroit. ... WR Amari Cooper has NFL-high 13 TD receptions since acquired by Cowboys in Week 9 last year. ... Cooper had 11 catches, 147 yards receiving and score last week against Minnesota. ... DE Robert Quinn has at least half sack in six of his seven games. ... Injured QB Matthew Stafford expected to miss second straight start, replaced by Jeff Driskel. ... Driskel was 27 for 46 for 269 yards passing and 37 yards rushing — all career highs — with TD and INT in his sixth career start last week. ... RB J.D. McKissic had career-high six catches last week and at least 50 yards from scrimmage three of past four games. ... WR Kenny Golladay has NFL-high eight TD receptions. ... DE Trey Flowers has four sacks in three games after one in six games. .... Fantasy Tip: Prescott has thrown five TDs without INT and has 135.7 rating in two starts versus Lions, who rank No. 30 on defense.