STATS AND STUFF: Dallas is 3-0 against the NFC East and has a three-game division lead with four games remaining. No other NFL team is unbeaten in its division. ... Coach Mike McCarthy is 2-0 in December, pushing his career record for the month to 40-19 (.678). The victories and winning percentage are better than any other month for McCarthy. ... l Elliott has reached 100 yards rushing four times in 28 games since the start of 2020. It’s by far the longest sustained drought for the two-time rushing champ, who has been slowed by a troublesome right knee for weeks. ... WR CeeDee Lamb needs 15 scrimmage yards for 2,000. He would join Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Hayes as the only Dallas receivers to reach that mark in their first two seasons. ... The Cowboys have already tied a club record with five defensive touchdowns. The most recent year with five was 2013. ... CB Trevon Diggs, the NFL leader in interceptions with nine, has a shot at the third double-digit season in franchise history. The most recent was Everson Walls’ club-record 11 in 1981. ... The Giants have lost two straight but won their last three at MetLife Stadium. ... New York has had 11 players catch a touchdown pass this season. ... The Giants rushed for 135 yards against the Chargers. ... RB Devonte Booker ran for 56 yards and had 84 yards from scrimmage. ... Evan Engram needs four catches to become the sixth TE in NFL history with 40 catches in each of his first five seasons. ... TE Kyle Rudolph had a 66-yard catch against Los Angeles, the longest of his 11-year career. ... WR Sterling Shepard had two catches for 27 yards in his return after missing four games with a quad injury. He has had at least seven catches and 75 yards in three of his last four at home. ... LB Azeez Ojulari got a sack last week, extending his team rookie record to 7 1/2. ... CB James Bradberry has a pass defense in all 13 games this season. ... Second-year LB Tae Crowder needs four tackles for 100.