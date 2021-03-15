Woods resurrected his career after signing with Dallas three years ago following his release by Tennessee. The 28-year-old has started 32 of 39 games in three seasons with the Cowboys, recording 2½ sacks and recovering two fumbles.
Wilson and Brown were late-round draft picks in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Wilson had both of his career touchdowns receiving in a 38-31 loss to Seattle last season and also threw a touchdown pass. Brown’s biggest contributions have been on special teams.
