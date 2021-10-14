Aside from Brady being gone, New England (2-3) is also in the unfamiliar role of underdog as it tries to avoid its first 0-4 start at home under Bill Belichick. The Cowboys (4-1) have the NFL’s second-ranked offense this time, are armed with a rejuvenated Dak Prescott and look as equipped as they’ve ever been to beat the Patriots for the first time during the Belichick era.