Reinforcements should be on the way with the eventual return of WR Michael Gallup (calf strain), DT Trysten Hill (2020 knee injury), DT Neville Gallimore (preseason elbow injury) and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (broken foot). Those players are likely to come back in that order. Gallup and Lawrence have missed every game since the opener. ... The Cowboys are hoping for the return soon of LT Tyron Smith, who missed the Denver game with an ankle injury. ... TE Blake Jarwin will be out at least two more games with a hip injury.