During their losing streak, the Saints have been playing without a slew of injured regulars — with no absence more glaring than that of their top offensive player, versatile running back Alvin Kamara. He’s missed three games, but returned to practice on a limited basis this week. Fellow running back Mark Ingram, who also missed last week’s game, was back at practice, as was starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk for two practices before sitting out on Tuesday.