STATS AND STUFF: Both teams are 3-1 when the game-deciding score comes in the final two minutes or overtime. All three of Atlanta’s victories have come on field goals by Younghoe Koo on the final play. Dallas did that once with Zuerlein. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan is tied with the retired Philip Rivers for fourth all-time with 73 games of at least 300 yards passing after throwing for 343 against New Orleans. Ryan had four TD passes and no interceptions in last year’s loss to Dallas. ... LB Deion Jones is one of four NFL players with at least 10 tackles in six or more games. He’s had at least 10 tackles in each of his past three road games. ... Prescott’s club-record streak of four games with at least three touchdown passes ended last week, but he’s had at least two in five consecutive games. ... Lamb had his first 100-yard outing in his second career game last year against the Falcons. With a TD against Atlanta, Lamb can join Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Hayes as Dallas receivers with 10 scores in their first 25 games. ... Parsons is one of three rookies since 2000 with at least five sacks and 10 tackles for loss in his first eight games. The others are Kendrell Bell (Pittsburgh, 2001) and Nick Bosa (San Francisco, 2019). ... Free agent pickup S Jayron Kearse leads the team with 49 tackles, already just seven shy of his career high with Detroit last year. ... WRs Olamide Zaccheaus of Atlanta and Malik Turner of Dallas each had his first career multi-TD game last week with two.