STATS AND STUFF: A COVID-19 outbreak has sidelined two players and six coaches for the Cowboys. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is handling head-coaching responsibilities. RT Terence Steele and rookie CB Nahshon Wright are the latest Dallas players to miss games because of the coronavirus. WR Amari Cooper appears unlikely to play for a third consecutive game since testing positive. The unvaccinated Cooper still wasn’t feeling well after being cleared to return to the facility, McCarthy said. The club also was concerned about conditioning. OL coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith are missing their second consecutive game. ... The Cowboys have lost three of four since a six-game winning streak pushed them to 6-1. What was a four-game edge in the loss column in the NFC East is now two. ... Since 2016, QB Dak Prescott has 12 games with at least 375 yards passing, tied with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes for the most over that span. ... LB Micah Parsons leads all rookies in sacks (nine) and tackles for loss (15) and can become the first rookie since Joey Bosa of the LA Chargers in 2016 to get a sack in five consecutive games. ... The Saints are trying to avoid their first five-game skid since 2005 under previous coach Jim Haslett. ... Kamara needs one catch to surpass Roger Craig for most receptions (358) by a running back in his first five seasons ... Ingram is the Saints’ all-time rushing leader with 7,823 yards and has 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last two games. ... WR Marquez Callaway has a career-high six TDs receiving 2021 and has a TD catch in three of his past four games. ... TE Nick Vannett had his first TD receiving of the season in Week 12. ... DE Cameron Jordan needs one sack to give him at least five in 10 straight seasons. ... CB Marshon Lattimore is one of three NFL players with at least 10 passes defensed in the past five years. ... CB Bradley Robey had his first INT of the season last week. ... S Marcus Williams had a season-high nine tackles in Week 12.