The XFL told employees they were being laid off Friday. Players were already free to sign with NFL teams. Smith had eight tackles in Houston’s first two games but was inactive for the final three games.
Smith led Alabama with three interceptions in his only season in 2018. The Crimson Tide lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game. He signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent last year but was waived before the season.
