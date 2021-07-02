“He loved what this show represents because it shows how our business and company could change and adapt,” Rodgers said. “So many people had seen NFL Films for what he had created in the 1970s — the slow motion, ball in the air, wired for sound and orchestral music style. What ‘Hard Knocks’ proved more than any other program, maybe in our history, is that we are not one type of filmmaking company. We are filmmakers that can adapt to any style, any format and on any network.”