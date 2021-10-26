Gallup hasn’t played since straining his calf in the opener. Quarterback Dak Prescott strained his right calf on the winning touchdown pass in overtime against the Patriots, but the Cowboys are hopeful he won’t miss a game.
Defensive tackle Trysten Hill returned to practice this week, as did Gallup this week. Hill, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament last year, has been on the physically unable to perform list all season.
The Cowboys are at the Vikings on Sunday.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL