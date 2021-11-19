The seventh-year pro’s absence comes in the second game back for receiver Michael Gallup, who missed seven games after straining a calf in the opener.
The Cowboys have the depth to absorb the loss of the player considered their No. 1 receiver since he was acquired him from the Raiders in a midseason trade in 2018.
Besides Lamb’s team-leading six touchdowns receiving, Cedrick Wilson has three. Malik Turner has his first career two-TD game this season, although both after the Cowboys fell behind by 30 in a 30-16 loss to Denver.
Although Cooper has battled nagging injuries frequently since coming to Dallas, he hasn’t missed a game since the trade. The COVID-19 absence will end a run of 50 consecutive regular-season games with the Cowboys.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL