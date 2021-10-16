“The coaches felt over the last few years it had gotten out of control. We cannot move away from sportsmanship being the core of our game,” said Vincent, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback who now serves as the league’s executive vice president of football operations. “Sportsmanship has always been the core. The rules are very clear. Don’t do it toward the opponent’s sideline or at the opponent. That doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate, you can’t have fun, you can’t have spontaneous actions. You can jump, flip, celebrate. You just can’t do it at an opponent. It leads to bad outcomes like players spitting at each other’s face, players throwing punches and fighting, players kicking and stomping one other. Make a play like a professional and get back in the huddle. You can have fun, but you cannot get in another player’s face. It leads to bad outcomes.”