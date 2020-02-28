There was no structural damage to the stadium.
The 70,000-seat stadium is expected to open in July with a Taylor Swift concert and a few weeks later the Rams and Chargers will play their first preseason games there.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke is privately financing the construction, most recently estimated to cost $5 billion.
SoFi Stadium will host the Super Bowl in February 2022 and the college football championship game in January 2023, followed by events during the 2028 Summer Olympics.
It will also be the site of a newly announced Los Angeles Bowl between football teams from the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences.
