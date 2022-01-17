A little luck. The Bengals were on the right end of a controversial call by officials that tilted the game. Late in the first half with Cincinnati leading 13-6, Burrow rolled right to avoid pressure and threw from close to the sideline. Play continued despite an erroneous whistle by an official, who thought Burrow stepped out of bounds. Tyler Boyd caught the 10-yard pass in the back of the end zone for a 20-6 lead. The Raiders protested, citing the rule that the ball should be returned to the previous spot, but the play counted. The NFL stood by the call.