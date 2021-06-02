“He is doing a great job of making anticipatory throws, throwing the ball early,” coach Matt Nagy said. “If there’s one thing that these wide receivers are going to come out of this OTAs and obviously from training camp, too, they’re going to see that when that ball is supposed to be there, that ball is gonna be there. So they better get ready to put their hands up to catch it, you better be at right spot, at the right depth, and be doing your route adjustments accordingly.”