“I’ve seen every situation that a player at that position can conceive or been through on a physical side of it. So why not do it at the highest level,” Damon Allen said. “I have a great amount of respect for coaches. I don’t think you ever stop learning. There are great minds in the game of football, especially in the National Football League. And so to be in a culture like the Raiders’, with the energy level from the head coach, understanding the ‘commitment to excellence.’