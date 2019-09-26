‘I’m just trying to keep it going, stack a few wins together,’ Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Columnist

Some people looked at Daniel Jones and saw a nondescript kid with a square haircut, a hank of side-comb running across his forehead in a straight line, and decided he was terminally unremarkable. The New York Giants saw something else beneath that flap of hair. They saw smarts, and a chin that would break a fist.

Up close, you notice more subtle things about Jones. The lack of personal vanity that shows itself in a rumpled shirt. A perfectly imperturbable, unblinking gaze. A levelheadedness so pronounced that receiver Sterling Shepard says that “not once” has the rookie quarterback done anything silly or immature.

“I think it’s hard to see by his demeanor if he’s not confident about anything,” Coach Pat Shurmur says.

These all happen to be vital qualities for any athlete who wants to try to play under New York’s klieg lights, much less succeed a legend in Eli Manning.

“He’s not an excuse-maker. He’s stoic in his outlook, and he just keeps coming at you,” said Jay Bilas, a longtime friend who coached Jones in youth basketball back in Charlotte, N.C. Yes, that Jay Bilas, who has known him since kindergarten.

Jones has been an NFL starter for only a week, but that’s long enough for one of the great told-you-so’s in NFL annals. The hoots when the Giants drafted Jones sixth overall still hum in the inner ears. Let’s review, just for fun. “Blue Clueless” the New York Post headline blared. “You have got to be kidding me,” Stephen A. Smith tweeted. “The Giants are completely lost,” Mike Francesa brayed. Then there were Jones’s competitors. The passed-over Dwayne Haskins said, “The NFL done messed up.” The Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield told GQ Magazine he “cannot believe” the Giants drafted Jones, because he wasn’t a “winner.”

[Analysis: The Browns could be in trouble]

Just try getting a rise out of Jones with any of it, try getting him to respond with a brag, after leading the Giants to that epochal victory over Tampa Bay last week in his first start, the second-largest comeback (18 points) by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Try shaking him out of his habitual, implacable steady state. Can’t do it.

“I’m just trying to keep it going, stack a few wins together,” he said equably after practice Wednesday.

It was, as Shurmur points out, just “a one-game sample size.” But there was something in the quality of that victory that suggests the Giants may have found their next great quarterback. “He’s one of the smartest players I ever been around,” Shepard says. Asked if he has seen any change in Jones’s demeanor over the past week since he went from jeered joke to Wonder Boy in the space of a Sunday, Shepherd replied, “You see the same thing, which is great, and what you want to see: the same guy every day, that’s going to come to work and handle business. And that’s what he does.”

Trying to draft an answer at quarterback, a long-term face of the franchise, is the most precarious, job-threatening, trap-door task in the NFL. It’s a metric-defying mystery why some slight-chested guy turns out to be great, while the head-turner built like a fountain statue fizzles. It’s therefore worth exploring just what the Giants saw in Jones, while others shrugged and pegged him a low-rounder.

Start with the discerning eye of Shurmur, who has been on eight playoff staffs, so he knows quality. And that of General Manager Dave Gettleman, a deeply experienced pro scout who started with the Buffalo Bills in 1986, and was sitting at the elbow of the legendary Ernie Accorsi on the day that Accorsi controversially traded for Eli Manning 15 years ago. If there was one thing both men understood about drafting a quarterback, it was that you don’t risk a high pick on a player who had one wondrous season. Those are the most likely to disappoint.

What gave them the certainty to seize Jones at No. 6 was three seasons of evidence, reams of film from 36 straight starts at Duke in a pro-style offense under renowned coach David Cutcliffe, during which Jones consistently showed some unmistakable traits: leggy 6-foot-5 athleticism, pro-caliber reads, and the ability to complete throws accurately under pressure.

[The NFL’s search for the next Sean McVay has created a new role: Head Coach of the Defense]

There was a something else too: an underlying tenacity. Bilas saw it when Jones was the AAu basketball teammate of Grant Williams, the future No.1 NBA draft pick of the Celtics.

“Grant was the most talented player, but Daniel was the best all-around player we had, and the toughest,” Bilas says.

Jones attended Bilas’s annual camps every summer, and in his junior year, he showed up with a cast on his broken right wrist. Bilas thought Jones had just come to watch, but Jones said, “No, I’m playing,” and took the court.

“Left-handed, he was the best player in camp,” Bilas said.

He was an unassuming, coachable kid, “quiet, not demonstrative.” Bilas had to threaten to bench him to get him to be more aggressive with the ball and drive one-on-one to the basket. Bilas told him, “If you don’t get a charge called on you, you’re coming out. I want you to knock a guy down. Go run somebody’s ass over, and don’t help them up.”

Jones just nodded at him with spaniel eyes, and then went out and drove straight inside on two consecutive plays, “guys bouncing off him.” He made the shots and drew fouls.

“He doesn’t just come ready to play; he comes ready to fight,” Bilas said. “If you put him in a room with a bunch of competitors and only one guy can come out? I’d bet on him.”

The film at Duke showed the same thing. Washington Redskins Coach Jay Gruden this week articulated what everyone now recognizes: Jones’s middling collegiate career at Duke was actually a triumph of competitiveness over awfulness. His receivers dropped nine percent of his passes, the second-highest rate of any quarterback in his class. He’d hit a guy right in the hands, and the ball would fall to the turf. He was constantly in danger of being overwhelmed, with an offensive line that ranked among the worst in major college football, 83rd in pressures allowed.

“He took a lot of shots; they were outmatched a lot of times,” Gruden said. But Jones stood in, “and did some really good things, showed his accuracy, toughness and athletic ability.”

[Kevin B. Blackistone: Antonio Brown is guilty of self-immolation, but there was some truth in his NFL tirade]

Former lineman turned NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger perhaps summed up Jones’s Duke career most succinctly: Of all the college quarterback prospects, Jones “had to endure the most Saturdays full of wrong routes, poor protections, and the drops.”

He still he threw for 8,201 yards and 52 touchdowns to just 29 interceptions and rushed for 17 more TDs. After he had run for his life against an undefeated Clemson, Cutcliffe marveled, “I mean, how can you fight and battle and put the ball where he put it time and time again against that kind of pressure?”

It shouldn’t have been so shocking then, when Jones completed 73 percent of his throws under pressure against Tampa Bay last week. Yet so many evaluators apparently hadn’t paid proper attention, drawn more to louder talents or more vibrant eye candy. As Shurmur said with such a smack of satisfaction, “I’m fond of the phrase ‘still waters run deep.’ So that’s what I think of Dan.”

Like all rookie quarterbacks, naturally, Jones will have his reversals and bad days. One might even come this week against the win-starved Redskins. But it seems increasingly apparent that the much-mocked Giants properly valued this interesting self-contained young player, who radiates such stillness and yet promise. In fact, Jones may have shown everybody who he really is way back on Aug. 20, before he ever took the field. That was the day Mayfield’s comments went public. Jones was asked how he’d respond if they met face to face on a field.

Jones just said calmly, “I’d make sure we won the game.”