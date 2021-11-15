“When you are up there with a band and playing a song, we have to play at the same tempo and have to play all the right notes,” says Rucker, who has had 10 No. 1 singles and four No. 1 albums on the country chart, and previously was the front man for Hootie & the Blowfish, including during a successful reunion tour in 2019. “If you have somebody in a different key and it is wrong, the whole thing is messed up. That’s why practices and rehearsals are so important for us, and why practice is so important in sports.