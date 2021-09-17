“I’ve been pursuing it for a while now and I love it,” Gonzalez said. “It reminds me of football in the sense that you learn your plays and then you go out on the field and you execute. It’s not like you go 12 yards and cut out. It’s about you go there and things can happen all the time. And that’s what acting reminds me of. You learn your lines, you hammer, you finally get the muscle memory, but then you’ve got to let it all go and then go for it.