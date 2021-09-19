Jameis Winston, who threw five TD passes in a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, was held to 111 yards passing, intercepted twice and sacked four times. Alvin Kamara was limited to 5 yards on eight carries as the Saints struggled with five of the team’s offensive coaches out due to COVID-19 protocols. In all, the Saints were missing eight assistant coaches cue to COVID-19.