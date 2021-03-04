Olsen spent nine of his 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers. He had 524 catches for 6,463 and 39 touchdowns during his time in Carolina, including three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Olsen finished his playing career last season with the Seattle Seahawks.
The former team captains helped the Panthers win three straight NFC South titles and reach the Super Bowl in 2015.
A retirement news videoconference is set for March 11.
