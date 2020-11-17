The Falcons did not pick up McKinley’s fifth-year option before the season.
He had a combined 13 sacks in his first two seasons, but a lack of production and frequent injuries the past two years may have contributed to his frustrations and request to be moved.
He wasn’t in uniform for the Bengals’ 36-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Also Tuesday, the Bengals released offensive tackle O’Shea Dugas from the practice squad after signing him last week.
